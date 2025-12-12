IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Could Target to Strengthen Squad

IPL 2026 Auction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are preparing for a major squad rebuild ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction after finishing last in the 2025 season. The franchise has parted ways with key players, including Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. High-cost overseas players like Matheesha Pathirana were also released. This leaves CSK with a purse of INR 43.40 crore, the second-largest in the auction.

Under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK plans to add high-impact, multi-utility players to the squad. The focus will be on strengthening the middle-order batting, death-over bowling and Indian spin department. The goal is to restore the team’s dominance and compete for a sixth IPL title.

Cameron Green – The Australian all-rounder is CSK’s top priority. He offers explosive batting, fast-medium pace bowling and excellent fielding. Green can strengthen the middle order and provide crucial four overs of pace. Liam Livingstone – The England all-rounder brings firepower in the middle order and can also bowl leg-spin or off-spin. Livingstone’s finishing ability was a missing element for CSK in 2025. Venkatesh Iyer – The Indian all-rounder released by KKR can open or bat in the middle order. He provides left-right balance and adds medium pace options. Ravi Bishnoi – CSK needs a strong spinner at Chepauk after Jadeja’s trade and Ashwin’s retirement. Bishnoi, released by LSG, is known for his skiddy leg-spin and can control the middle overs. Prithvi Shaw – Prithvi Shaw is a dynamic opener who can dominate the Powerplay. His inclusion would allow Gaikwad to play his anchor role while strengthening the Indian batting core.

CSK, who released Matheesha Pathirana ahead of the auction, may also try to bring the Sri Lankan pacer back into the squad. Pathirana has taken 47 wickets in 32 matches for Chennai since his debut in 2022.