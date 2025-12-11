IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Could Target to Strengthen Squad

IPL 2026 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face a critical challenge ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The team has retained its core, including Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood, giving them a solid foundation. However, with only INR 16.4 crore left in the purse and eight slots to fill, including two for overseas players, the team must plan carefully. RCB’s strategy will likely focus on filling specific gaps: a high-quality Indian wrist-spinner, an impact overseas pacer, and strengthening the Indian middle order. Here are five players who could be on RCB’s radar.

Cameron Green

The all-rounder offers power hitting, seam bowling, and elite fielding. Previously part of RCB, Green could return if the team can meet his price. He adds stability to the middle order and a crucial pace option. His IPL record includes 29 matches, 707 runs at an average of 41.59, and 16 wickets. The challenge is that Green is expected to command a high price, potentially using up half of RCB’s remaining budget.

Anrich Nortje

The South African fast bowler is known for express pace and death-over expertise. He would provide RCB with much-needed experience and pace firepower alongside Hazlewood. Nortje has 48 IPL matches, 69 wickets at 27.16 and an economy of 9.07. His high base price means bidding could stretch RCB’s purse.

Ravi Bishnoi

One of India’s leading wrist-spinners, Bishnoi offers an attacking option in the middle overs. He has 77 matches, 72 wickets at 31.07 and an economy of 8.22. His top Indian base price of INR 2 crore makes him a key but expensive domestic target.

Sarfaraz Khan

Following a strong domestic season, Sarfaraz adds middle-order depth and power. Having played for RCB before, he understands the team environment. He has 50 IPL matches, 585 runs at 22.05 with a strike rate of 130.59. He represents a cost-effective option to strengthen the Indian core.

Rahul Tripathi

Tripathi is a versatile Indian batter who can open or bat at number three. He brings a high strike rate and IPL experience. In 100 matches, he has scored 2,291 runs at 26.03 with a strike rate of 137.85. Like Sarfaraz, he can be acquired at a lower cost, allowing RCB to spend on one key overseas player.

Complete List of Retained and Released Players, Remaining Purse, and Available Slots

Players released: Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj Bhandage, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee

Players retained: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Dar, Swapnil Singh

Purse remaining: Rs. 16.40 crore

Slots remaining: 8 (2 overseas)