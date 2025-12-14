IPL 2026 Auction: Jonny Bairstow could be high-value target, says Sanjay Bangar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : Former India cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes England's explosive batter Jonny Bairstow could emerge as a high-value target for franchises seeking a top-order wicketkeeper-batter ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction.

Speaking on JioStar's 'IPL Auction Most Wanted' show, Bangar highlighted Bairstow's dual value as both a wicketkeeper and an aggressive top-order batter, making him an attractive option for teams looking to strengthen their batting depth and flexibility in the shortest format of the game, noting that Delhi Capitals and KKR could target him to improve their limited top-order options.

Notably, KKR has the highest remaining purse, entering the IPL 2026 auction with INR 64.30 crore. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have INR 21.80 crore left in their purse.

"Jonny Bairstow offers dual value as a wicketkeeper and a top-order batter. He has a proven pedigree and, since he's currently focused solely on T20 cricket, his full availability makes him an even stronger prospect. Teams like Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders could be in the mix Delhi need a top-order option after releasing Jake Fraser-McGurk, while KKR might also look at him given their limited choices beyond Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz," Bangar said.

Former cricketer MSK Prasad noted that Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi's strong bowling, good fielding, and IPL performances make him a valuable asset. Sunrisers Hyderabad may target him due to a shortage of quality spinners, while Chennai Super Kings could be interested because their pitches favour spin and MS Dhoni values fielding skills.

"Ravi Bishnoi brings great energy to any side. We've seen him perform impressively in the IPL first with Rajasthan Royals and later with Lucknow Super Giants. Teams will always value a pure bowler who's also an exceptional fielder. Sunrisers Hyderabad will likely have their eyes on Ravi Bishnoi since they're short on quality spinners. Chennai Super Kings could also be interested the Chennai surface naturally assists spin, and Bishnoi's exceptional fielding adds even more value, something MS Dhoni always appreciates in his players," MSK Prasad said on JioStar.

