IPL 2026 Auction: Josh Inglis Sold to LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) for INR 8.60 Crore

IPL 2026 Auction: Australian wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.6 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi. The price was far above his base price of Rs 2 crore despite his limited availability for the season. Inglis has confirmed he will be available for only 25 percent of the tournament and can play a maximum of four matches due to international duty and personal commitments including his wedding.

Inglis still drew strong interest at the auction table. Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad entered a bidding battle before Hyderabad pulled out due to budget limits. Lucknow stayed in and secured the Australian at Rs 8.6 crore showing the value placed on proven wicketkeeper batters even for short stints.

Inglis featured for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 and impressed with the bat. He scored 278 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 162.57. His season included a match winning 73 against Mumbai Indians and an aggressive innings against Jasprit Bumrah in Qualifier 2.

In overall T20 cricket Inglis has scored 3,853 runs in 162 matches at an average of 29.86 with a strike rate close to 150. His record includes 20 half centuries and four hundreds. Lucknow Super Giants will hope his impact in a limited window can make a difference in IPL 2026.