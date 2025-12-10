IPL 2026 Auction: THESE 5 Players Likely to Attract Massive Bids

IPL 2026 Auctions: The IPL 2026 auction is set to kick off in Abu Dhabi on December 16 with teams preparing to spend big. Several high-profile players will go under the hammer as franchises look to strengthen key areas of their squads. All-rounders, finishers, and pace bowlers are expected to attract strong bids. Here are some of the top players likely to draw attention and command the biggest price tags.

Cameron Green

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is seen as the top high-value prospect. Green missed the previous season due to injury but remains one of the strongest T20 options. He has signed this year as a pure batter and will enter the auction early when teams have full purse strength. Green scored heavily in 2023 and continued with solid returns in 2024. His profile suggests he could cross the Rs 20 crore mark. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are expected to show interest.

Matheesa Pathirana

Sri Lanka pacer Matheesa Pathirana may become the most sought-after death bowler. His release surprised many. Pathirana is known for his sharp yorkers and calm approach in pressure overs. Teams that have struggled at the death, like Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, are expected bidders. Chennai Super Kings may also look to bring him back.

Ravi Bishnoi

Among Indian players, leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi could emerge as the most expensive domestic buy. He remains close to national selection and performs well with steady support. Spin-heavy teams like KKR, CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad may build strong bids around him. Rajasthan Royals may also enter the race after parting with key spinners earlier.

Liam Livingstone

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is also expected to be in demand. He had a difficult season with RCB but still stands out due to his finishing ability and part-time spin options. He was bought for Rs 8.75 crore last year and remains an attractive target for teams seeking firepower in the lower order.

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer has been inconsistent but continues to hold value as a middle-order option. With a limited pool of proven domestic batters, he may still earn a solid deal. A return to KKR for Iyer remains possible.

Several players may also draw active bidding. These include international pacer Matt Henry, Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka, South Africa all-rounder Gerald Coetzee, experienced spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, veteran finisher David Miller and Prithvi Shaw.

The IPL 2026 auction is set to deliver major deals as teams compete for players who can shape their season from the start.