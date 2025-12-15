IPL 2026 Dates REVEALD: Tournament to Begin on March 26, Final Scheduled for May 31 – Report

IPL 2026 Dates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be held from March 26 to May 31, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report further suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule during a meeting with franchise owners in Abu Dhabi, just a day before the IPL auction 2026.

It remains unclear whether Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the season opener and final. Traditionally, these matches are held at the home ground of the defending champions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the 2025 title, but the stadium has not hosted matches since a stampede during RCB’s victory celebrations left over 10 people dead. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has received conditional clearance from the state government. Hosting matches will depend on meeting safety and security requirements.

The IPL 2026 mini-auction will feature 369 players and take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. The BCCI had earlier announced a list of 350 players. Additional entrants include Mani Shankar Mura Singh, Virandeep Singh, Chama Milind, Eathan Bosch, Chris Green, and Swastik Chikara.

A total of 77 slots, including 31 for overseas players, are available in the auction. Among Indian players, Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi are listed at a base price of Rs 2 crore. The mini auction will not feature any marquee players. The auction order will be batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, spinners, followed by a round of uncapped players.