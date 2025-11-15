IPL 2026 Retention: Matheesha Pathirana Released by CSK Ahead of Auction

Retention List of IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has released Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana before the IPL 2026 auction. The decision ends his three-season stint with the franchise. Pathirana joined CSK before the 2023 season and was retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction for Rs 13 crore.

Pathirana had a breakout year in 2023. His slingy action, sharp bounce and pace above 140 kmph helped him take 19 wickets in 12 matches. His spells were key to CSK’s title win that season.

Injuries slowed Pathirana after his first year. A hamstring issue forced him out of IPL 2024. He also pulled out midway from the SA20 while playing for Joburg Super Kings. His form dipped in IPL 2025 where he took 13 wickets in 12 matches with a higher economy rate.

CSK is now set for a fresh pace plan as it enters the 2026 auction pool.