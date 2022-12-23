IPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians tracked Cameron Green for three years

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani said that his franchise already had a vision of buying Australia all-rounder Cameron Green

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani said that his franchise already had a vision of buying Australia all-rounder Cameron Green and it was something that the five-time winners were looking forward to in the last 2-3 years. Green has been roped in by MI for a staggering INR 17.5 Crore at the mini auction. 

(Cameron) Green is someone we’ve tracked for 2-3 years and we thought he’s exactly what we needed. He fits the right age profile for us. We’ve been looking for younger players for a few auctions,” said Akash Ambani while speaking to the broadcasters Star Sports after buying the emerging Australian all-rounder.

MI were looking to fill an all-rounder’s slot heading into the IPL 2023 mini-auction with the Caribbean icon Kieron Pollard having announced his retirement and taken up the position of the batting coach, and therefore, it was a no-brainer that they were going to bid aggressively for an overseas all-rounder.

