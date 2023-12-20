IPL Auction 2024: 'I have worked hard to improve strike rate against spinners', says Shahrukh Khan

New Delhi, Dec 20 Tamil Nadu’s big-hitting all-rounder Shahrukh Khan was roped in by IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans for INR 7.4 crore during the IPL 2024 player auction in Dubai and he feels that he’s put in the effort to improve his strike-rate when facing spin.

"I think I’ll be playing at No. 6 or No. 7 for sure. The way I look at it, I am ready for any role. The way Gujarat Titans have backed their players in the last two years, I am really comfortable going there.

"People have told me that I have not got a good strike rate against spinners, so I have really worked on it. I will be really happy to come up the order and get going as well,” he said to IPL digital broadcaster JioCinema.

Shahrukh earlier played for Punjab Kings, a team for which he played 33 games and they did try to get him back in at the auction, but were unable to do so. He now looks to bat alongside veteran South Africa batter David Miller in the Gujarat set-up.

"I have been a big fan of him for the past 10 years. He is a guy who wins big games for his team and to be playing alongside him is going to be really great. I am looking forward to it a lot more. The way he has been calm under pressure and the way he has played for South Africa over the years is impressive. ‘Killer Miller’ is something I tell him when I look at him.”

On his change in mindset post IPL 2023, where his strike-rate was high, but lacked consistency, Shahrukh said, “Quite a bit, actually. I have captained a team in the TNPL. I have really grown as a captain. I understand the players’ mindsets a lot more and relate to them. As a captain whenever I get a chance, I back players. The way GT back their players, I’ll really be happy to go to them.”

"I have worked on the short ball a lot more. It’s been an area I needed to improve and I have done that. There are obviously other areas I need to improve like playing leg-spinners and left-arm spinners.”

Not much is known about Shahrukh’s off-spin bowling exploits, like he took 17 wickets in latest edition of TNPL, but he expressed confidence in his handy bowling abilities coming good in IPL 2024. “Yes, 100 per cent. I bowled well in the TNPL and got a few wickets there. My bowling will be an added advantage and I will chip in if I get opportunities.”

Going to Gujarat also marks his Tamil Nadu reunion with state mates B Sai Sudarshan, R Sai Kishore and Vijay Shankar at Gujarat set-up. “I think there are four Chennai boys there and it’s great to be part of this squad. The way they have played in the last two years has been phenomenal.”

"DK (Dinesh Karthik) was the one who got me into the Tamil Nadu team as a finisher four years ago. I was a guy who would bat at No. 3. But DK wanted me to bat at No. 6-7 as a finisher. He has always told me that the team comes first. He has taught me how to calculate and take the game forward,” he concluded.

