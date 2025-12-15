IPL Auction 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Remaining Purse, Slots Available, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know

IPL Auction 2026: The Indian Premier League 2026 mini auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Ten franchises will compete to fill 77 player slots. All teams have a combined remaining purse of Rs 237.55 crore to spend at the auction. Kolkata Knight Riders will enter the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 64.30 crore and 13 available slots. Mumbai Indians will have the smallest purse of Rs 2.75 crore and five slots. Chennai Super Kings also have a strong purse of Rs 43.4 crore.

The auction will start at 2.30 pm IST. Live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Team-wise Purse and Slots to Fill

TeamPurse Available (Rs crore)Slots to Fill
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)64.313
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)43.49
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)25.510
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)22.956
Delhi Capitals (DC)21.88
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)16.48
Rajasthan Royals (RR)16.059
Gujarat Titans (GT)12.95
Punjab Kings (PBKS)11.54
Mumbai Indians (MI)2.755

Key Highlights – IPL Auction 2026

  • Date: 16 December 2025

  • Auction Type: Mini auction

  • Time: 2:30 pm IST

  • Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

  • Highest purse: Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 64.3 crore

  • Lowest purse: Mumbai Indians – Rs 2.75 crore

  • Total players shortlisted: 350

  • Total slots available: 77

  • Overseas slots: 31

Squad Size

  • Maximum squad size: 25

  • Minimum squad size: 18

  • Maximum overseas players: 8

Right to Match (RTM)

  • RTM will not be used in the 2026 mini auction

Total Players Registered and Shortlisted

  • Registered: 1,355 (Indians: 1,062, Overseas: 293)

  • Shortlisted: 350 (Indians: 240, Overseas: 110)

Live Streaming

  • Telecast: Star Sports Network

  • Live streaming: JioStar

