IPL Auction 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Remaining Purse, Slots Available, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know

IPL Auction 2026: The Indian Premier League 2026 mini auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Ten franchises will compete to fill 77 player slots. All teams have a combined remaining purse of Rs 237.55 crore to spend at the auction. Kolkata Knight Riders will enter the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 64.30 crore and 13 available slots. Mumbai Indians will have the smallest purse of Rs 2.75 crore and five slots. Chennai Super Kings also have a strong purse of Rs 43.4 crore.

The TATA IPL Player Auction reaches a new destination 🤩



Abu Dhabi, get ready to witness a fierce bidding war as the #TATAIPLAuction 2026 takes centre stage at the Etihad Arena on December 16. pic.twitter.com/JyuIcPmO9H — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 14, 2025

The auction will start at 2.30 pm IST. Live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Here's a look at the available slots for all 🔟 teams ahead of the #TATAIPL auction 2026 👀



Follow the #TATAIPLAuction 2026 on December 16 on https://t.co/4n69KTSZN3 💻 pic.twitter.com/ImZSbg8dIW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 14, 2025

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Team-wise Purse and Slots to Fill

Team Purse Available (Rs crore) Slots to Fill Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 64.3 13 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 43.4 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 25.5 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 22.95 6 Delhi Capitals (DC) 21.8 8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 16.4 8 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16.05 9 Gujarat Titans (GT) 12.9 5 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 11.5 4 Mumbai Indians (MI) 2.75 5

Key Highlights – IPL Auction 2026

Date: 16 December 2025

Auction Type: Mini auction

Time: 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Highest purse: Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 64.3 crore

Lowest purse: Mumbai Indians – Rs 2.75 crore

Total players shortlisted: 350

Total slots available: 77

Overseas slots: 31

Squad Size

Maximum squad size: 25

Minimum squad size: 18

Maximum overseas players: 8

Right to Match (RTM)

RTM will not be used in the 2026 mini auction

Total Players Registered and Shortlisted

Registered: 1,355 (Indians: 1,062, Overseas: 293)

Shortlisted: 350 (Indians: 240, Overseas: 110)

Live Streaming