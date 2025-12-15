IPL Auction 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Remaining Purse, Slots Available, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know

IPL Auction 2026: The Indian Premier League 2026 mini auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Ten franchises will compete to fill 77 player slots. All teams have a combined remaining purse of Rs 237.55 crore to spend at the auction. Kolkata Knight Riders will enter the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 64.30 crore and 13 available slots. Mumbai Indians will have the smallest purse of Rs 2.75 crore and five slots. Chennai Super Kings also have a strong purse of Rs 43.4 crore.
The auction will start at 2.30 pm IST. Live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Team-wise Purse and Slots to Fill
|Team
|Purse Available (Rs crore)
|Slots to Fill
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|64.3
|13
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|43.4
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|25.5
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|22.95
|6
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|21.8
|8
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|16.4
|8
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|16.05
|9
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|12.9
|5
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|11.5
|4
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|2.75
|5
Key Highlights – IPL Auction 2026
Date: 16 December 2025
Auction Type: Mini auction
Time: 2:30 pm IST
Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
Highest purse: Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 64.3 crore
Lowest purse: Mumbai Indians – Rs 2.75 crore
Total players shortlisted: 350
Total slots available: 77
Overseas slots: 31
Squad Size
Right to Match (RTM)
Total Players Registered and Shortlisted
Registered: 1,355 (Indians: 1,062, Overseas: 293)
Shortlisted: 350 (Indians: 240, Overseas: 110)
Live Streaming