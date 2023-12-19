IPL Auction: Alzarri Joseph bagged by RCB for Rs 11 crore, Woakes goes to PBKS

Dubai [UAE], December 19 : West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph was bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction on Tuesday, while England all-rounder Chris Woakes was sold to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 4.2 crore.

Woakes attracted bids from Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings and came with a base price of Rs two crore. Woakes was sold to PBKS for Rs 4.2 crores.

Woakes has played 31 T20Is for England, scoring 145 in 16 innings at an average of 18.12 and having taken 29 wickets. Overall in T20s, Woakes has scored 966 runs in 89 innings at an average of 21.95 and a strike rate of over 133, with two fifties. He also has 160 wickets in T20s.

Joseph was bagged by RCB for Rs 11 crores. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a lengthy bidding war with RCB and the 'Red and Gold' team settled for the West Indies pacer for Rs 11 crores.

He has taken 32 wickets in 19 T20Is with best figures of 5/40. Overall, this WI star has taken 121 wickets in 101 T20s with the best figures of 6/12. His figures of 6/12 are the best-ever in IPL history, which came for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019. He most recently played for Gujarat Titans in the IPL and has 20 wickets across 19 matches in the league.

Indian pace veteran Umesh Yadav was sold to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 5.8 crores after a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"Umesh Yadav is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for INR 5.8 Crore #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL's official handle.

Umesh has taken 12 wickets for India in nine T20Is. Overall in his short-format career, Umesh has taken 193 wickets in 186 matches, with the best figures of 5/18.

Young pacer Chetan Sakariya was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 50 lakhs.

"Chetan Sakaria is SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 50 Lakh #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL.

Also, young Indian pacer Shivam Mavi was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 6.4 crores.

"The Lucknow Super Giants get Shivam Mavi! He is SOLD for INR 6.4 Crore #IPLAuction | #IPL," said Mavi.

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was unsold.

