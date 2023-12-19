IPL Auction: DC snap up Kumar Kushagra for whopping Rs 7.20 crore; Shahrukh Khan goes to GT

Dubai [UAE], December 19 : The 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans snapped uncapped batter Shahrukh Khan for Rs 7.40 crore while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) acquired the uncapped Indian all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni for the based price of Rs 20 lakh in the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024 auction on Tuesday.

Shahrukh, who was a part of Punjab Kings last season but was released, entered the auction with a base price of Rs 40 lakh. PBKS opened the bid at 40 lakh, and Gujarat Titans quickly joined them. The bidding for the uncapped player was fierce as the Rs 1 crore mark was quickly passed with the bidding increasing gradually. In the end, Titans snapped Shahrukh for Rs 7.40 crore.

A big-hitting batting wonder and a handy seamer, Arshin Kulkarni went to Lucknow Super Giants at the base price of Rs 20 lakh. Furthermore, Ramandeep Singh, who had played for Mumbai Indians in past, was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for a base price of 20 lakh.

In the uncapped wicketkeeper, England player Tom Cohler-Cadmore went to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 40 lakh while Indian player Ricky Bhui was acquired by Delhi Capitals for 20 lakh.

The 2024 auction was full of surprises as Jharkhands's young atter Kumar Kushagra was snapped up by Capitals for Rs 7.20 crore.

CSK was quick to open the bid for Kumar Kushagra, who has a base price of 20 lakh. Gijarat Titans were quick to have their paddle up as well for the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter. Titans raised the bid to 65 lakh before Capitals came in and took the bid forward. In the end, Delhi snapped up the young atter for Rs 7.20 crore.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy recently, chasing 355 against Maharashtra, he came in at No. 6 for Jharkhand and hit an unbeaten 67 off 37 balls to clinch an improbable win.

