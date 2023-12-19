IPL Auction: Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Steven Smith go unsold

Dubai [UAE], December 19 : Out-of-favour India batters Karun Nair, Manish Pandey and star Australian batter and former skipper Steven Smith went unsold in the first round of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction on Tuesday in Dubai.

Nair's base price was Rs 50 lakh but he went unsold during the IPL 2024 auction. In the 2023 season, Nair was a part of the Rajasthan-based franchise. The 32-year-old appeared in 76 IPL matches and scored 1496 runs in the extravagant T20 tournament.

Australian batter Steven Smith went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction. Smith had a base price of Rs 2 crores but no franchises made a bid for the 34-year-old.

Smith played his last IPL game in 2021, following that he has not been a part of any franchise. The Aussie played 103 matches in the IPL, where he scored 2485 runs.

Meanwhile, the Indian batter Manish also went unsold in the first round of IPL 2024. Manish's base price was Rs 50 lakh. In the 2023 IPL season, Manish played for the Delhi-based franchise.

Manish played 170 IPL matches in his career, in which he scored 3808 runs with a strike rate of 120.97.

Earlier, West Indies power hitter Rovman Powell went for a whopping sum to Rajasthan Royals, while Australia's destructive opener Travis Head found himself a new home in Sunrisers Hyderabad as a direct replacement for Harry Brook.

Meanwhile, South Africa's experienced batter Rilee Rossouw didn't find any team that was willing to meet his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor