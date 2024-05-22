IPL Eliminator: RR opt to field, Faf du Plessis' RCB to play with same playing XI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22 : Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator clash of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday.

Both teams are going through a completely contrasting form as they look to seal a place in the final. The Royals have lost four of their last five matches with one ending in no result.

On the other hand, the Challengers have won six on the trot and will look to book their place in the Qualifier 2 with their seventh consecutive win of the season. The team that walks away with victory will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 on Friday in Chennai.

RR skipper Sanju Samson said after winning the toss, "Would like to bowl first looking at the conditions and the wicket. There was dew last night. It's all about the mindset. Really excited to come and play in this fabulous stadium. Great energy here. Looking at what has cricket taught us. When you have bad days, need to have character and confidence. That has been the challenging part - fitness and injuries. Hetty comes back."

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said during the time of the toss, "Would've done the same. Watching the game last night, there was assistance for the seam bowlers early on. This looks on the drier side with some fake grass on top. We've had that mindset right through. Focussing on your own skills, being true to the way you want to play. Last game against CSK was an unbelievable one. Less is more. People think when you get to the knockout stages, you need to be Superman. It's just showing the boys that you trust them. Same team."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor