IPL: Ishan Kishan scores fastest fifty for Mumbai Indians during RCB clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : During the 25th clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the batter to score the fastest fifty for the five-time champions.

Fiery half-centuries by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar and a five-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah helped MI seal a comprehensive seven-wicket win against RCB in the ongoing IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

In the encounter against the Faf Du Plessis-led side, Kishan went on to score the fifty in just 16 balls. The left-hand batter played a knock 69 runs from just 34 balls at a strike rate of 202.94 which was laced with seven boundaries and five maximums.

There are five batters more who achieved this landmark in 17 balls, namely Kieran Pollard in 2016 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and in 2021 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kishan in 2018 against KKR, Hardik Pandya in 2019 against KKR, and Surya Kumar Yadav in ongoing edition against RCB.

Coming to the match, MI opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After dismissing Virat (3) and Will Jacks (8) early, MI bowlers were smashed all over the park by skipper Faf Du Plessis (61 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rajat Patidar (50 in 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes). Both put on an 82-run stand for the third wicket. In the end, some fine finishing and shotmaking by Dinesh Karthik (53* in 23 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took RCB to 196/8 in 20 overs.

Besides Bumrah (5/21), Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee and Akash Madhwal also took a wicket each.

In the run chase, Ishan Kishan (69 in 34 balls, with seven fours and five sixes), Rohit Sharma (38 in 24 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (52 in 19 balls, with five fours and four sixes) did not give RCB a chance to breathe and sealed the win in 15.3 overs.

Bumrah was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

After this win, MI is seventh spot with two wins and three losses. They have four points. RCB is in the ninth spot, with a win and five losses, giving them just two points.

