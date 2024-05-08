IPL: Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel register their name in list of most wicket for Delhi Capitals

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Delhi Capitals spinners registered Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel registered their names in the list off most wickets for the franchise during the clash against Rajasthan Royals in the 56th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday.

Kuldeep's game-changing 17th over combined with Mukesh Kumar taking key wickets at the crucial points kept DC alive in their hunt for a spot in the playoffs following their 20-run win over RR at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Where on one side Kuldeep finished with the figures of 4-0-25-2 on the other hand Axar bowled three overs took one wicket in his spell of three overs where he conceded 25 runs.

With this Axar bagged 61 wickets and Kuldeep grabbed 45 wicket for the Capitals in the history of the cash-rich league.

The highest wicket-tker for the Delhi-based franchise is veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra with a total of 106 wickets. The other players in the list are Kagiso Rabada (76), Anrich Nortje (60) and Morne Morkel (45).

Coming to the game, RR won the toss and opted to bowl first. Fine half centuries from youngsters Jake Fraser McGurk (50 in 20 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Abhishek Porel (63 in 36 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and an entertaining cameo by Tristan Stubbs (41 in 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes) took DC to 221/8 in their 20 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/24) was the top bowler for RR.

In the run chase, though RR lost their openers early, skipper Sanju Samson (86* in 46 balls, with eight fours and six sixes), Riyan Parag (27 in 22 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Shubham Dubey (25 in 12 balls with two fours and two sixes) kept RR in hunt but the dismissal of Sanju turned out to be a gamechanger that left RR short of a win.

Kuldeep, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets while Axar Patel and Rashikh Dar Salam got one each.

Kuldeep won the Player of the Match for his spell of 2/25.

DC has climbed to fifth with six wins, six losses and 12 points. RR stays second with eight wins, three losses and 16 points.

Kuldeep Yadav's game-changing 17th over combined with Mukesh Kumar taking key wickets at the crucial points kept Delhi Capitals alive in their hunt for a spot in the playoffs following their 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.Kuldeep in his 17th over conceded just four runs and picked two wickets which helped DC take advantage in the final moments of the game.DC scored 53 runs in the final three overs while the Royals managed only 20 runs which played a key role in their defeat and at the same time kept DC's hopes alive.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor