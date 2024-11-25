IPL Mega Auction: Homecoming for Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar, RCB add depth to bowling

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 25 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction turned out to be a homecoming for uncapped pacer Arjun Tendulkar while Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to bolster their bowling unit towards the end.

Son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun came into the mega auction once again, and Mumbai Indians went on to acquire him at his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

The five-time champions then moved in swiftly for South Africa's Lizaad Williams at his base price of Rs 75 lakh. MI also made a move for Vignesh Puthur and remained successful in their attempts by landing him for his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Rajasthan Royals added Kunal Rathore to their roster by acquiring him for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. The inaugural IPL title winners also added Ashok Sharma to their squad with a price tag of Rs 30 lakh.

Capped Indian player pacer Shivam Mavi, who featured for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, failed to fetch a price tag for himself.

Left-arm quick Kulwant Khejroliya, who currently features for Madhya Pradesh, went to Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

South African pacer Ottneil Baartman didn't see any bids being raised in his favour and remained unsold.

Right-arm medium-fast Abhinandan Singh was able to secure a move to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru swept him away for a price tag of Rs 30 lakh.

RCB then added another pacer to their roster by making a move for South Africa's crafty pacer Lungi Ngidi for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

Under-19 pacer Raj Limbani, who recently made his debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, couldn't find any bidders for himself. He went unsold and won't be a part of the IPL 2025.

The final player of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Mohit Rathee, ended up earning a move to the RCB with a price tag of Rs 30 lakh.

