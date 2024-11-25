IPL mega auction: Manish Pandey returns home to KKR, LSG picks Shahbaz for Rs 2.4 crores

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 25 : Indian batter Manish Pandey had a homecoming as he was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 75 lakhs, while all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and pacer Ishant Sharma was picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 75 lakh.

Pandey, who represented India in 39 T20Is and scored 709 runs with three fifties, was a crucial part of the KKR line-up in the 2014-2017 era, scoring a title-winning 94 in the final in the 2014 season. He has also represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL, scoring 3,850 runs in 171 matches with a century and 22 fifties.

Shahbaz, who has represented India in three ODIs and two T20Is and has also played as a capable bowling all-rounder for RCB and SRH, having scored 536 runs in 55 matches with a fifty and picked up 21 scalps, has found a new home in LSG after a fine season with SRH last year, scoring 215 runs and taking seven wickets in 16 matches, playing a crucial role in their runners-up finish.

Veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat was picked by SRH for Rs 1 crore. Gujarat Titans got pace veteran Ishant Sharma for Rs 75 lakh, after the veteran's solid stint with Delhi Capitals (DC) this year. Unadkat has played four Tests, eight ODIs and 10 T20Is for India. In 192 T20s, he has taken 226 wickets. Also, Ishant has taken 434 international wickets in 199 matches for India. In 167 T20s, he has taken 145 wickets.

Haryana's Anshul Kambhoj, who recently took 10 wickets in a Ranji Trophy match, was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 3.4 crores.

Shaikh Rasheed, who was previously with CSK, was once again picked up by five-time champions for Rs 30 lakh. In 10 T20s, he has scored 296 runs with a century and fifty in nine innings.

Swapnil Singh, the veteran all-rounder who has been active on the domestic scene for Uttarakhand, has come back to RCB for Rs 50 lakh after a fine last season. Punjab's pacer Gurnoor Brar was picked by GT for Rs 1.3 crores.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction from Sunday to Monday is all set to be two of the most intriguing days of this year's cricketing calendar, with several international stars having entered the auction, records expected to be broken and the possibility of some unexpected crossovers. A total of 574 players have been shortlisted from an initial pool of 1,574 names. These players will go under the hammer from November 24-25 in Jeddah. The list includes 208 overseas players, 12 uncapped overseas talents, and 318 uncapped Indian players.

