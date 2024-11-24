IPL Mega Auction: Naman Dhir returns to MI, Ashutosh Sharma finds new home with DC

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 24 : It was a homecoming for Naman Dhir as he returned to Mumbai Indians, while Delhi Capitals brought in youngster Ashutosh Sharma with a hefty price tag in the Indian Premer League (IPL) 2025 mega auction on Sunday.

In the list of uncapped all-rounders, Nishant Sindhu went to Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. Sameer Rizvi, who showed his power-hitting ability to clear the rope, saw a little struggle between the franchises for his services.

Rizvi, who was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 8.4 crore, settled in Delhi Capitals for Rs 95 lakh.

Naman Dhir, who has been a centre of attraction since his stint with Mumbai Indians last season, saw the paddle go up for him quickly. The bid quickly rose to Rs 1 crore, with RCB and MI going at it.

With the bid intensifying, RCB backed out, and DC joined in with hopes of landing him for the IPL 2025. DC and MI kept up the intensity as the bid rose to Rs 2 crore. With the bidding showing no signs of stopping anytime soon, DC decided to pull out and saw Rajasthan Royals come in to have a crack at it.

MI, who stayed strong till that point, decided to pull out with the bid hitting Rs 2.60 crore. PBKS tried to go after Dhir, with RR not showing any intention of restraining themselves from lifting the paddle.

RR raised the bid to Rs 3.40 crore with the hope that PBKS might back out, but it worked in their favour. It looked as if Dhir would go to RR, but MI decided to use their Right To Match option and land him for Rs 5.25 crore.

Another power-hitter, Abdul Samad, became the centre of attraction, with RCB and LSG engaging in a fierce bidding war right off the blocks.

RCB decided to back out at the Rs 1.5 crore mark, and PBKS came in to take a swing at it. PBKS and LSG went strong and raised the bid to Rs 3 crore.

LSG raised the bid to 4.20 crore with hopes of sealing the deal, and after a discussion, PBKS decided to back out. Samad, who played for SRH, didn't see an RTM option being raised from his previous franchise. Samad sealed a trip to LSG with a price tag of Rs 4.20 crore.

Harpreet Brar, who proved to be one of the key players for PBKS, returned back to the franchise for Rs 1.50 crore. Vijay Shankar, who represented India in the 2019 World Cup, went to CSK for Rs 1.20 crore.

Mahipal Lomror, who earned a name for himself while featuring for RCB last season, was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.70 crore.

Ashutosh Sharma, who showed his class for PBKS last season, saw an intense bidding war, with RCB and RR going at it. DC kept at it and outbid all franchises for Ashutosh with Rs 3.60 crore.

Utkarsh Singh didn't see any bid for him and went unsold. While Kumar Kushagra moved from DC to GT with a price tag of Rs 65 lakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor