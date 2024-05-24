IPL: RR seamer Trent Boult becomes second-highest wicket-taker in powerplay

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 : Following his brilliant spell in Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday, Rajasthan Royals left-arm seamer Trent Boult became the second-highest wicket-taker in the powerplay of the Indian Premier League history.

Boult snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 45 runs in the all-important encounter of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

With this spell, Bout took his count to 62 and become the second highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL. He is behind experienced bowler freom SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has taken 71 wickets inside the six overs.

The other bowlers with the most wickets in powerplay are Sandeep Sharma (59 wickets), Deepak Chahar (58 wickets), Umesh Yadav (58 wickets), and Ishant Sharma (57 wickets).

Boult has also registered another record in the powerplay. He has registered the most wickets in the powerplay of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league. He has 12 wickets inside the six overs in IPL 2024.

The other bowlers with the most wickets in the powerplay of IPL 2024 are Bhuvneshwar (10 wickets), Mitchell Starc (9 wickets), Vaibhav Arora (8 wickets), and Khaleel Ahmed (8 wickets).

Sumarizing the first innings, SRH went on to score 175 runs with the loss of nine wickets in the 20 overs. The highest run-getter for the side was their wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen who scored 50 runs off 34 balls with the help of four maximums. Rahul Trip[athi and Travis Head also scored crucial runs for their side.

For Rajasthan Royals, three wickets each were bagged by Boult and Avesh in their spell of four overs where they conceded 45 and 27 runs respectively. Two wickets were taken by Sandeep in his four overs where he gave away 25 runs.

