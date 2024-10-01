Irani Cup: Fifties from Rahane, Sarfaraz steer Mumbai's score against Rest of India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 : Half-centuries from Sarfaraz Khan and captain Ajinkya Rahane drove Mumbai's score against the Rest of India on Day 1 of the Irani Cup at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

At Stumps on Day 1, Mumbai posted a total of 237/4, with Rahane and Sarfaraz unbeaten with scores of 86 and 54, respectively.

After the Rest of India opted to bowl, an early spell from Mukesh Kumar saw Mumbai reeling at 37/3. Mukesh set the tone by forcing out a thick edge with a wide-angled delivery to dismiss Prithvi Shaw (4). A ball later, with a full-length delivery, he removed Hardik Tamore before he could open his account.

He lured young Ayush Mhatre to commit a mistake with a short ball. The youngster failed to time his shot and produced a top edge, which landed safely in Dhruv Jurel's gloves.

With Mumbai's inning hanging by a threat, skipper Rahane got Mumbai off the ropes by forging two crucial stands.

With a 102-run stand with Shreyas Iyer for the fourth wicket, Mumbai found themselves back in the thick of the action. Both batters took the brunt of scoring on their shoulders.

A mix of conventional shots and a touch of unorthodox from both batters kept Mumbai's scoreboard ticking at a decent run rate.

However, Iyer's attempt to pull off a half-volley shot went straight to Ruturaj Gaikwad, handing Yash Dayal his first wicket in the process.

However, Mumbai's momentum remained unscathed. The arrival of Sarfaraz Khan restored the flow of runs, ending the day for Mumbai on a high note.

Rahane, who recently struck a century in the County Championship for Leicestershire, walked back unbeaten with a score of 86 off 197 deliveries. Sarfaraz, on the other hand, amassed runs at a strike rate of 61.36 and ended the day with 54(88).

Brief Score: Mumbai 237/4 (Ajinkya Rahane 86*, Sarfaraz Khan 54*; Mukesh Kumar 3-60) vs Rest of India.

