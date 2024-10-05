Irani Cup: Mumbai star batter Sarfaraz Khan dedicates his match-winning performance to young brother Musheer Khan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 : After delivering a match-winning performance for Mumbai in the Irani Cup, Sarfaraz Khan dedicated his double hundred to his brother Musheer Khan, who missed out on the tournament due to an accident.

After 27 years of wait, Mumbai lifted the Irani Cup for the first time in 27 years. Sarfaraz turned out to be the difference between the Rest of India (ROI) and the title.

He dazzled on the crease with a touch of flamboyance in his stroke play to pile up runs on the board. He left the spectators present at Ekana Cricket Stadium and viewers at home mesmerised with his magnificent 222*, laced with 25 boundaries and four sixes.

Sarfaraz's exploits with the bat for Mumbai were recognised at the end of the match as he was adjudged Player of the Match.

As he continues to knock on the door of India's Test setup on the back of swashbuckling performances in the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz gave a special mention to Musheer, who failed to feature in the Irani Cup due to the injuries he sustained during an accident.

"This trophy is the team's, but I promised at home that I would make a hundred for Musheer. This one is for him," Sarfaraz said in the post-match interview.

Musheer was set to represent the Ranji Trophy champions, Mumbai, in the Irani Cup. Musheer sustained a "fracture in the neck region" after suffering from a road accident. He was travelling from his hometown Azamgarh to Lucknow for the Irani Cup.

In the absence of his young brother, Sarfaraz raised the heat in Lucknow with his rich vein of form. The 26-year-old decoded the process that he has adopted to enjoy a purple patch in the longest format of cricket.

"I try to follow the process and whatever I have done with my Abbu. If you travel all around India, you are used to how the wickets play. One has to work all around at their game, look at how the seniors are doing, and work on their weaknesses," Sarfaraz concluded.

After a set of inspiring performances, the match between Mumbai and the Rest of India ended in a draw. But the Ajinkya Rahane-led side lifted the trophy on the basis of a first-inning lead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor