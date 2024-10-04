Irani Cup: Rest of India stays in hunt against Mumbai; Saransh, Easwaran, Jurel shine

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 : Fine knocks from Abhimanyu Easwaran and Dhruv Jurel and a game-turning four-wicket haul by Saransh Jain helped Rest of India stay in hunt during the Irani Cup match against Mumbai in Lucknow on Friday.

At the end of day four, Mumbai was 153/6, with Sarfaraz Khan 9* and Tanush Kotian 20* unbeaten. They led by 274 runs.

ROI started the day three at 289/4 with Easwaran 151* and Jurel 30* unbeaten.

Jurel and Easwaran continued to build their partnership, helping ROI reach the 300-run mark in 76.5 overs and 350-run mark in 89 overs. Their spectacular stand came to an end at 165 runs, with Shams Mulani getting Jurel for 93 in 121 balls, with 13 fours and a six. ROI was 393/5.

Following this, the rest of the batting order did not put up a fight against Mulani and Kotian and was skittled out for 416 runs, trailing by 121 runs in response to Mumbai's gigantic first innings total of 537 runs, which they reached thanks to a fine double ton from Sarfaraz (222) and fifties from Ajinkya Rahane (97) and Shreyas Iyer (57).

ROI's Easwaran was dismissed for 191 runs in 292 balls, with 16 fours and a six.

Kotian (3/101) and Mulani (3/122) were the top bowlers for Mumbai. Mohit Avasthi got two wickets while Mohammed Juned Khan got one.

Leading by 121 runs, Mumbai got off to a fine start thanks to openers Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Mhatre. Both put on 52-runs for the first wicket and the latter became Saransh's first victim for just 14 runs. Then, the spinner along with fellow spin bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar ran through Mumbai batting, dismissing key players like Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer for single digits. Shaw though scored an audacious fifty, making 76 in 105 balls, with eight fours and a six before being cleaned up by Jain.

With score at 125/6, Sarfaraz and Suthar helped Mumbai end the day at 153/6, with a 274-run lead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor