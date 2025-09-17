IRE vs ENG 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ireland vs England Match in India

Ireland National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England won the toss and chose to bowl in the first T20I against Ireland at The Village, Dublin on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Ireland aim to strengthen their white-ball squad through the series. England will look to test their squad and build a strong core ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The match will not be telecast on any TV channel in India. Fans can watch the game live on the Fancode app and website with a subscription plan. The streaming service is available on mobile devices, laptops and connected TVs.

Ireland vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: 1st T20I, Ireland vs England

Date: Wednesday, 17th September 2025

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Match Start Time: 6:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 5:30 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available on TV

Live Streaming in India: Available on FanCode app and website

Ireland vs England 1st T20I Weather Report and Pitch Report of The Village, Dublin

There is an 88 percent chance of rain during the game. The maximum temperature is expected to be 19°C and the minimum 13°C.

The wicket at The Village is expected to offer help for both batters and bowlers. Pacers are likely to get assistance in the first few overs and can trouble the batters with accurate deliveries. Spinners may bowl an over or two in the powerplay to control the run rate and create pressure. Batters will need to be cautious in the early overs. Teams batting first should aim for a total of 180-190 runs to improve their chances of winning as the conditions may become easier for batting later in the innings.

Ireland vs England 1st T20I Playing XIs

Ireland Playing XI: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell(c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood