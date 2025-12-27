Ireland announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier; Gaby Lewis to lead

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Ireland have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from January 18 to February 1, 2026, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Skipper Gaby Lewis will lead them at the Global Qualifier, with Orla Prendergast appointed as her deputy, as Ireland look to secure qualification for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales.

As part of their build-up, the Irish squad will depart on January 6, 2026, for a six-day preparation camp in Dubai, before travelling to Nepal on January 12. They will play two official warm-up matches, against Nepal and Zimbabwe, ahead of the tournament.

Ireland's Director of High Performance, Graeme West, said the tournament would be a key test of the squad's ability to apply recent learnings at the international level.

"The recent tour to South Africa demonstrated how tough international cricket can be, but also how our group can learn, adapt and grow for the experience. While that series was an opportunity to hone skills and identify areas of further improvement required, the upcoming Qualifier will be the time when the squad will need to put that experience into action on the field," West said.

Ireland will begin their Global Qualifier campaign on January 18 in Kathmandu.

Ireland Squad: Gaby Lewis (Captain), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor