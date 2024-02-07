Ireland announce squads for upcoming multi-format series against Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], February 7 : Ireland announced their Test and white ball series squads for their upcoming multi-format series against Afghanistan.

Pacer Matthew Foster is one of the uncapped players who has been added to the mix in the Test squad which majorly comprises the players that were named for the Afghanistan red ball series in 2019.

Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom and Craig Young are also in contention to make their debut under the leadership of Andrew Balbirnie in the one-off Test which will begin on February 28 in Abu Dhabi.

After the conclusion of the Test game, both teams will engage in a three-match ODI and T20I series, where Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in both formats.

"We have played a lot of cricket over the last decade in this part of the world, so the conditions should be somewhat familiar to the players - albeit, predominantly in the white ball formats. While there has been a 12-week gap, the squad should carry some confidence and momentum into this series from the successful tour of Zimbabwe in December," Andrew White, Ireland's selector, said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"This series is a crucial one in our preparations ahead of a big summer, which includes the T20 World Cup. This is always a highly-anticipated contest and I would expect this to be a hard-fought series - one I'm very much looking forward to," he added.

Test squad: Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young.

ODI squad: Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling (capt), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young.

T20I squad: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling (capt), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

