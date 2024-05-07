Ireland announces squad for T20 World Cup, Joshua Little to join as 15th member following IPL stint

Dublin [Ireland], May 7 : Cricket Ireland on Tuesday named three men's T20 International squads led by batter Paul Stirling for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan in Dublin, the Tri-Series with Netherlands and Scotland in Voorburg and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup starting next month in West Indies and USA.

The three squads feature the same 14 players, however, Josh Little (currently playing in the Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans) will be added as the 15th squad member at the T20 World Cup, as per a statement from Cricket Ireland.

Ireland Men are currently ranked 11th in the world in T20Is.

Heinrich Malan, Ireland Men's Head Coach, said: "We have an intensive block of T20 cricket coming up this month ahead of the T20 World Cup - we have seven games in 15 days as preparation for the tournament. We will not be treating those seven games as warmups, though, we'll be aiming to win as many of those games as possible."

"The T20 format is fast-paced, think-on-your-feet style of cricket. To find a way to win - given the often frenetic and evolving game going on around you - is a skill you can truly only ever learn and develop on the field of play."

"The squad is one that we have gradually developed and tested out over the last 18 or so months - the skill sets we need to cover are there, albeit we have allowed Josh [Little] to continue in the IPL until his side end their campaign, so he will likely join us ahead of the big tournament."

"We are now entering the final stretch before the T20 World Cup begins, it will be a challenging couple of weeks, but we are ready to tackle whatever is thrown at us," he concluded the point.

THE FIXTURE SCHEDULE

(All times shown are local to the venue)

*Pakistan T20I Series

10 May 2024: Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Clontarf; start 3 pm)

12 May 2024: Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Clontarf; start 3 pm)

14 May 2024: Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Clontarf; start 3 pm)

*Tri-Series in Netherlands

19 May 2024: Ireland v Netherlands (T20I; Voorburg; start 4pm)

20 May 2024: Ireland v Scotland (T20I; Voorburg; start 5 pm)

23 May 2024: Ireland v Scotland (T20I; Voorburg; start 11 am)

24 May 2024: Ireland v Netherlands (T20I; Voorburg; start 11am)

*T20 World Cup in US/Caribbean

31 May 2024: Ireland v Sri Lanka (Warm-up; Florida)

5 June 2024: Ireland v India (T20I; New York; start 10.30am)

7 June 2024: Ireland v Canada (T20I; New York; start 10.30am)

14 June 2024: Ireland v USA (T20I; Florida; start 10.30am)

16 May 2024: Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Florida; start 10.30am)

*THE SQUADS

Pakistan T20I Series

Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Tri-Series in Netherlands

Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

T20 World Cup in US/Caribbean

Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor