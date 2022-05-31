Ireland Cricket Board hands contracts to Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert

Cricket Ireland on Tuesday has handed Graham Hume and Fionn Hand retainer contracts, and Conor Olphert an education contract, as part of its strategy to increase the depth of bowling ranks ahead of a busy period for Ireland Men.

"With an earlier contract offer to Luke Georgeson not being taken up, we have been able to utilise the funds to invest in our future bowling succession planning and ensure we have resources in place to cover our international cricket schedule. With several injuries currently being managed, and a heavy programme of cricket this summer, we are seeking to improve depth in our bowling ranks and ensure players are ready for international cricket further down the line," said Richard Holdsworth, High-Performance Director for Cricket Ireland in an official statement.

"The three players offered contracts have been in and around the Cricket Ireland performance pathway system for a few years now and we believe through their performances and commitment to improving particularly at the inter-provincial level that they have the skills and determination to push for higher honours," he added.

Graham Hume, 31, was born in South Africa but has qualified to play for Ireland through residency. The right-arm fast-medium bowler is also a renowned hard-hitting (left-handed) lower middle-order batter. He represents the North West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial Series and plays club cricket with Waringstown Cricket Club. He has been involved with the Ireland Wolves squad, most recently on the tours to Bangladesh in 2021 and Namibia in 2022.

Fionn Hand, 23, is a bowling all-rounder who made his debut in the Inter-Provincial Series for Leinster Lightning in 2018, but currently plays for Munster Reds. He plays his club cricket for Clontarf Cricket Club and was part of the Ireland Wolves squad on its tour to Namibia earlier in 2022.

Conor Olphert, 25, is a right-arm fast-medium bowler who made his debut in the Inter-Provincial Series for North West Warriors in 2020. The son of former Irish international Mark Olphert, he plays his club cricket for Bready Cricket Club and was taken as a support net bowler on Ireland Men's tour to the UAE in 2021.

"Graham, Fionn and Conor have deserved their opportunities through hard work, perseverance, and their performances on the field, and I welcome them into the senior performance group. To my mind, each of these players is emblematic of what we need to create more of in Ireland - dedicated and committed players who strive day in and day out to improve their game. I know this is a trait of the great Irish sides we have seen over the years, and I want to foster a culture that builds on this - that talent and performance get rewarded," said Heinrich Malan, Ireland Men's head coach in an official statement.

"It has become clear to me that Ireland has a wealth of talented bowlers in and around the national set-up, however, with such a busy schedule of international cricket over the next few years - and particularly as we get back into playing all three formats - we need to invest in and diversify our bowling stocks. Several of our frontline bowlers are returning from injury, and while in the immediate short-term we can cover these areas, in the medium-to-long term we need to develop a greater depth of match-ready international cricketers that can step in at a moment's notice and perform on the highest stage," he added.

The contracts will begin immediately and run until the end of February 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor