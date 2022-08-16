Ireland great Kevin O’Brien announces retirement from international cricket

Ace Irish all-rounr. Kevin O’Brien announced his retirement from International cricket on Tuesday (August 16) afternoon. The announcement was made via the player’s official Twitter account, where he posted a note thanking his coaches, family, wife, and fans for their incredible support throughout his international career.

Ireland were subjected to a humiliating defeat to Namibia in their last outing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Incidentally, that was the last time the Irish all-rounder featured for the team. He is the only Irish cricketer to hit a Test ton to date and is the third highest run-getter for the nation in 50-over cricket with 3619 runs to his name along with 114 wickets.

Kevin, the younger brother of former Irish cricketer Niall O’Brien, played alongside his brother for the majority of his career before the latter decided to hang up his boots in 2018. The 38-year-old is the country’s second-highest run-getter in the game’s shortest format, behind Paul Stirling, having registered 1973 runs for the Men in Green. His prolific tally of 729 runs in T20Is in 2019 is the fourth highest by a batter in a calendar year.