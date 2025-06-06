Ireland make three changes in their squad for upcoming West Indies T20I series

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Ireland have made three changes in their 14-member T20I squad, which was announced last month for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies, as per the ICC official website.

The squad is bolstered by experienced pacer Mark Adair's return, who missed out on the ODI series through injury.

Right-arm pacer Craig Young missed out on the ODI series due to injury and will miss out on the T20I series as well.

All-rounder Curtis Campher also met the same fate as he did not recover in time to feature against the West Indies and will sit out the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, Gareth Delany, who was included in the T20I side last month, has been sidelined due to an injury sustained in a club game as he joins Young and Campher on the treatment table.

Coming in on the side is 22-year-old Tim Tector, who made his debut against Zimbabwe in a rain-hit encounter in February this year. Keeper-batter Stephen Doheny returns as well, with his previous appearance coming in an away series against Zimbabwe in January 2023, while leggie Gavin Hoey received his maiden call-up to the T20I team.

Speaking on the injuries, Andrew White, Ireland's National Men's Selector, said as quoted by the ICC official website, "It's been a trying period of late, with some unfortunate injuries sidelining a number of our key players. Both the recent ODI series and this month's T20I series, against West Indies, have really tested the strength of depth in our talent pool.

"With the next Men's T20 World Cup approaching in February 2026, this series is an important part of preparing the squad for the challenge and will serve as a good barometer of where we are at," he added.

Ireland squad v West Indies:

Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Stephen Doheny, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Gavin Hoey.

Ireland v West Indies T20I series schedule:

First T20I: Thursday, June 12, Bready.

Second T20I: Saturday, June 14, Bready.

Third T20I: Sunday, June 15, Bready.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor