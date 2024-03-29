Ireland to host Pakistan for three-match T20I series in May; PCB announces schedule

Lahore [Pakistan], March 29 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the schedule for Pakistan's tour of Ireland for a three-match T20I series.

The matches, which are set for May 10, 12, and 14, will take place on Castle Avenue in Dublin.

🚨 Schedule announcement 🚨 Pakistan to play three T20Is against Ireland in Dublin in May 🏏#IREvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/lGDeKpLXt9 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 28, 2024

The series is part of Pakistan's 12-match preparation for the T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies. Before Pakistan leaves for Ireland, New Zealand arrives in Pakistan in April to play five T20Is, the first of which is on April 18.

The final game will take place on April 27. Following that, Pakistan will embark on a four-T20I tour of England, which begins on May 22.

Pakistan's last visit to Ireland was during the hosts' inaugural Test match in 2018. That was also the last time the two teams clashed in a variety of formats.

Pakistan was set to play Ireland in two T20Is in Dublin in July 2020, however, they were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ireland, meanwhile, will enter the T20Is against Pakistan after losing the ODI and T20I series against Afghanistan in the UAE earlier this month, albeit they did earn a historic first Test win in Abu Dhabi to begin off the tour.

Pakistan and Ireland are building up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June, and will meet each other on June 16 in the first Group Stage of the tournament.

