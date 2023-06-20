Ireland's George Dockrell completes 2000 runs in international career

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 20 : Ireland's all-rounder George Dockrell has crossed the 2000 run mark in his international cricket career in the match against Oman in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Dockrell also smashed his career's best knock in the ODI World Cup Qualifier match, scoring 91* off 89 balls. He completed his 2000 international runs playing 232 matches.

The Irish batter has scored 2083 runs in his career with an average of 20.83. He has six half-centuries so far.

In the ODI format, he has hit 1141 runs in 112 matches with an average of 21.94. He has five fifties in ODI matches. He has scored 844 runs in T20I while playing just 2 test matches, he has scored 98 runs.

During the match on Monday, Oman chased their target in style, with half-centuries from Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas and Zeeshan Maqsood breaking Ireland's hopes.

