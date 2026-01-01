Irfan feels playing WPL ahead of women's T20 WC will benefit Team India

New Delhi [India], January 1 : As the Indian women's team enters a new year after having won their maiden 50-over World Cup last year, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan backed the Women in Blue to do well in the T20 World Cup and translate their ODI form into the shortest format, pointing out the improved "power game" of the women's cricketers.

Irfan was speaking on JioHotstar. Team India will be eyeing their maiden T20 World Cup title after the heartbreak of the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup final as they step into the year 2026 with fresh confidence after breaking the 50-over WC title drought. Having started their preparations with a 5-0 series win against Sri Lanka, all eyes are on Team India, who are in a tough Group A occupied by Australia, Pakistan, South Africa and two qualifiers.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Pathan said that playing the Women's Premier League (WPL) in January-February, way before the T20 WC in June-July will help in Team India get plenty of options in case of injuries and also give them match practice.

"There will be a lot of options. In case there are any injuries, we will have backups. The group that we have right now, has not been there for the past eight to ten years. The advantage would be to play WPL before the WC. Their confidence levels are also very high, and it is not difficult to translate this form into T20Is as well. The power game of our women's players has also improved. So I hope all these factors come together and help us. Once we adapt to English conditions, it would be hard to stop India," said Pathan.

Also, former Indian pacer Varun Aaron said that for a long time, Australia was a "bogey team" that they could not overcome, and after having beaten them in the World Cup semifinals with a record-breaking chase, they would be feeling that "they can achieve everything".

"The momentum is with Team India at the moment; they have got a lot of support from fans and BCCI there is a very good chance, but Australia would be wanting revenge," he concluded.

Team India will be starting on June 14 against Pakistan at Birmingham.

