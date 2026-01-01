Irfan Pathan calls for more five-match ODI series, tri-nation tournaments as Rohit-Virat display impressive form

New Delhi [India], January 1 : As India approaches a new year of cricketing action, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan questioned that with ODI-exclusive stalwarts in such impressive form, why there are no more five-match ODI series or any triangular/quadrangular series taking place.

Rohit and Virat head into the New Year as just one format players, after an incredible 2025 in the format, which saw them win the ICC Champions Trophy with big performances in crucial matches and dominate ODIs following that after overcoming some initial rustiness during the tour to Australia later in the year. Both also called time on their Test careers, leaving their fans heartbroken.

They will start their journey to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup with three ODIs against New Zealand from January 11 onwards.

Speaking on 'Follow the Blues' on JioHotstar, Pathan said, "Why cannot we have five ODIs instead of three? Why can't we have a triangular or quadrangular series? Why cannot we arrange that, because these two greats play only one format? It would not be wrong to say that if a lot of interest has returned to ODI cricket, these two have brought it," he responded.

"The biggest thing is that they are also performing. The World Cup is far away. You will definitely want to think about it, but I am also thinking that the more we get to see them, that these two players should keep playing, keep representing India, and when they are not playing for India, they should keep playing domestic cricket because the more they play, the better it is," Pathan added.

The ''Ro-Ko' ended as the top run-getters for India in ODIs this year, with Virat making 651 runs in 13 matches and innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 135 and a SR of over 96. On the other hand, Rohit scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 121*.

They also featured in two Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) matches for Delhi and Mumbai, with Virat getting scores of 131 and 77 and Rohit getting scores of 155* and zero. Despite being ODI-exclusive players, the duo broke a lot of batting records and showcased glimpses of their prime years to the fans.

The last time India played a five-match ODI series was back in 2019 against Australia, leading upto the World Cup that year. Since then, ODI series have been a three-match affair at best, even during a World Cup year. Their last triangular series was way back in 2015 against England and Australia on Aussie shores, leading upto the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.

