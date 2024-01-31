Irfan Pathan, Upul Tharanga among former cricketers to join Asian Legends League

New Delhi [India], January 31 : The World Sports Group on Wednesday announced the launch of the inaugural edition of the Asian Legends League.

The T20 tournament will see teams comprising legendary stars from the five biggest Asian cricketing nations India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan compete from March 13 to March 21, 2024.

The League Commissioner and former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma also announced the names of the five franchises along with their Icon Players for the season at a press conference.

While former India allrounder Irfan Pathan became a part of the Indian Royals, former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Irfan entered his name into the fray for Pakistan Stars. Sri Lanka Lions roped in former opening batsman Upul Tharanga, while former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan joined Afghanistan Pathans for the inaugural season. Mohammad Ashraful was onboarded by Bangladesh Tiger as their icon player.

"The Asian Legends League is a one-of-a-kind tournament that will see some of the biggest names from the five top countries in Asia battle for supremacy once again. As cricketers, when we play cricket we feel very proud. But it's always a proud feeling to represent your country in such leagues. The presence of marquee players like Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Irfan will surely make this league a must-watch among cricket lovers," Chetan Sharma said, according to a release.

Irfan Pathan said it feels good to be playing on the field after being a commentator for so long.

"But our first love is always playing cricket. And playing in the Asian Legends League will surely bring back a lot of memories. I have played a lot of cricket against the other Icon players in this league. It gives you a different thrill. For the fans also, it will be a very thrilling experience. It's always fun to watch such leagues."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor