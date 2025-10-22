Irfan Pathan urges India to include Kuldeep Yadav in Playing XI for 2nd ODI against Australia

New Delhi [India], October 22 : Ahead of the second ODI between Australia and India, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has suggested multiple options for team management to accommodate the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.

Kuldeep Yadav was left out of the series opener of the ODI series against Australia, which was played at Perth. The bowler, who has played 113 ODIs so far, has managed to claim 181 wickets at an average of 26.7. Against Australia, he has an impressive record, having taken 31 wickets in 23 ODIs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan said India could either bring Kuldeep in place of Washington Sundar or rest one of the three pacersMohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, or Harshit Ranato ensure better balance and depth in both bowling and batting departments.

"How can we make space for Kuldeep Yadav in the team? According to me, India have 3 ways on how to include Kuldeep in the playing XI. Firstly, they can bring him in for Washington Sundar. Otherwise, one of three fast bowlers- Siraj, Arshdeep, or Rana- has to sit out. With this option, India have the batting depth which they prefer since Sundar will be there at No.8, and Reddy becomes the third seamer. You can try any of these options, but try to include Kuldeep Yadav in the side," the 40-year-old said.

Pathan backed spinner Kuldeep as an "attacking option" capable of making an impact even in conditions like Perth.

Pathan also said India's decision not to field five frontline bowlers in the first ODI was influenced by the return of senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer after a long break.

"I'm advocating for Kuldeep Yadav because he is such an attacking option. We saw even in Perth that a spinner took a wicket; it is not as if spinners cannot function there. The reason why India did not go with proper five frontline bowlers in the first ODI is that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer are playing after several months," the former cricketer added.

India is set to clash with Australia in a must-win scenario on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide to level the series 1-1, while the Aussies will be aiming to win the second ODI and seal the series.

