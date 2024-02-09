New Delhi [India], February 9 : Former India opener Aakash Chopra said that it is important for left-hand batter Ishan Kishan to make himself available to get selected for the national team.

Earlier, while speaking at the post-match press conference after India's 106-run win over England in the 2nd Test match, India head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that the team management did not rule out Ishan from the squad.

Dravid revealed that the wicketkeeper-batter asked for a break, and that's why the selectors did not include him in the squad for the first two Test matches against England.

Aakash Chopra asserted that Kishan can't be picked for team India as he is not playing any form of cricket.

"What Rahul has said is absolutely correct. Rahul Dravid has said that he should make available first and secondly, he needs to play some cricket, as he can't be picked for India if he is not playing any cricket. If it had been the period of June-July, it would have been acceptable," he said on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra further stated that Kishan should have been playing in the ongoing Ranji season to show his availability.

"However, the Ranji Trophy is happening at the moment, so if first-class cricket is happening, he needs to play there to show his availability. In fact, he has not even picked up the phone and told anyone that he is available," he added.

The last time Ishan played for India was in the T20I format against Australia in Guwahati, following that he failed to make his place in the first eleven. The 25-year-old was in the T20I squad in South Africa in December 2023 but did not take part in any of the three games.

Last year, he was the wicketkeeper on India's tour of the West Indies, but Ishan was not taken into consideration for the ongoing Test series against England. He also did not take part in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

