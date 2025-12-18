Ishan Kishan Scores 45-Ball Century in Haryana vs Jharkhand SMAT 2025 Final (VIDEO)

Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan scored a rapid century against Haryana in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, December 28, 2025.

Kishan reached his hundred in 45 balls. He completed the milestone with a one-handed six over cover off Anshul Kamboj.

The left-handed batter scored 101 runs from 49 balls. He was bowled by Sumit Kumar in the 15th over. His knock included six fours and 10 sixes.

This was Kishan’s second century of the tournament. He had earlier scored an unbeaten 113 against Tripura in the group stage.

The innings helped Kishan equal the record for most centuries in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He now has five hundreds in the competition, the same as Abhishek Sharma.