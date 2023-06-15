Ishan Kishan test career in doubt, as wicket keeper opts out of Duleep Trophy

There was a debate for his selection in the Indian playing XI for the WTC final against Australia but Ishan Kishan seems to be reluctant about a possible Test career as he opted out of the East Zone team for the Duleep Trophy tournament with a series in the West Indies within a month.The zonal domestic red-ball competition is set to be held from June 28 to July 16 in Bangalore.

Kishan was recently in the selection fray for the World Test Championship (WTC) final along with KS Bharat. The left-handed batter has been elevated to a backup keeper following long-term injuries to Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. He received his maiden Test call-up during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier in the year but is yet to make his Test debut. According to an East Zone selection committee member, Kishan was in consideration to be named as captain of the team for the Duleep Trophy.The source told PTI that the Jharkhand-born cricketer let his unavailability be known to Zonal selection committee convenor Debasish Chakraborty.His last red-ball contest came during the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy against Services, where he scored 13 runs each across both innings.He had joined the Jharkhand squad for a short stint after his successful tour of Bangladesh where he scored a double century in the third ODI.