ISPL season 2: 350 players from 55 cities to go under hammer in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Launched to bring the excitement of street cricket to a professional platform and showcase the country's cricketing talent, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) became an instant success during its inaugural season earlier this year. According to a press release, the league's second season is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from January 26 to February 15, 2025.

"Indian Street Premier League is a great platform for India's cricket talent, and the inaugural season highlighted the immense potential of this tournament. ISPL not only created opportunities for players but also delivered unforgettable moments for fans. I'm confident that ISPL's new media partners will elevate the league to even greater heights, inspiring the next generation of players," commented Sachin Tendulkar, Core Committee Member of ISPL, as quoted in the release.

The second season will feature 350 players, selected from 55 cities through trials, who will participate in an auction scheduled in Mumbai later today. The league has also introduced an Icon Player rule, allowing each team to acquire a renowned player from an exclusive list.

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member of ISPL, remarked, "We are delighted to announce our new exclusive broadcast partner, a collaboration that will revolutionise the way fans experience tennis-ball cricket. This partnership reflects our shared vision of growing the league and bringing its excitement to larger audiences."

"Through ISPL, we are showcasing cricket in its rawest and most democratic form, offering an authentic narrative of a sport that connects fans to its very essence. The league encourages participation without barriers, transforming street skills into a stage for creativity and community, while galvanising a collective passion for the game," he added, as stated in the press release.

The league features six teams, owned by popular names from the entertainment industry: Majhi Mumbai (Amitabh Bachchan), Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar), Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan), Chennai Singams (Suriya), Bangalore Strikers (Hrithik Roshan), and Tigers of Kolkata (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan).

