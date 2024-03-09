ISPL T10: KVN Bangalore Strikers fall short by 3 runs against Chennai Singhams in a thriller

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 : KVN Bangalore Strikers suffered their second consecutive loss as they lost to Chennai Singhams by three runs in their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on Friday.

The KVN Bangalore Strikers, after electing to field first, decided to open the match with the tape ball as Mansoor KL took the responsibility. His over was peppered with wides, giving away 13 runs. The first six of the match for the Chennai Singhams came in the second over off Ankur Singh's bowling, but he gave away just 9 runs.

The breakthrough for the KVN Bangalore Strikers came in the fourth over. It was a crucial wicket to get Ketan Mhatre, off the bowling of Ankur to break a 43-run partnership. Soon, the KVN Bangalore Strikers got their second wicket in the very next over, off Mansoor KL's bowling. Sumeet Dhekale, who scored just 5 runs, had to return to the pavilion after edging the ball to wicketkeeper Ajit Mohite, as per an ISPL press release.

The flurry of wickets continued, with Vishwanath Jadhav being run out after a brilliant piece of fielding by Parv Lamba. Sagar Ali was the next Chennai batter to lose his wicket in the sixth over. This time, Saroj Pramanik struck, catching the ball off his bowling.

Shamsu got Sanjay Kanojjiya for his second wicket of the match in the seventh over, with Parv catching his third of the match. However, Bablu Patil brought Chennai back into the game after an expensive over off Prajjwal Somvanshi's, which saw him concede 20 runs.

Just as Chennai started to gain momentum, Bablu was dismissed by Pramanik, who continued to shine with the ball, restricting the Singhams to 99/7 in their stipulated 10 overs

With 100 runs needed for the win, the KVN Bangalore Strikers opened with Sunil Chawri and Thomas Dias. Sunil opened the boundary-hitting in the first over itself. However, Bangalore lost their first wicket in the second over, which was also the tape ball over. After his strong start, Chawri hit the ball straight to Kanojjiya off Thavith Kumar.

Thomas Dias got going in the fourth over to hit a much-needed six but in the very next ball, he lost his wicket after his shot was caught by wicketkeeper Sumeet Dhekale off Pankaj Patel's bowling. Ankur Singh was the next batter to return to the pavilion. Dilip Binjwa was the bowler in the fifth over, as Ankur hit the ball to Vedant Mayekar.

The turning point for the team came in the sixth over. Mansoor and Pramanik took Thavith Kumar to the cleaners. He was hit for two sixes by Pramanik before running him out, and then Mansoor smashed two consecutive maximums to score 26 runs in the 50-50 over and earn an extra 13 runs.

Chennai got back in the game after Ajit Mohite was run out by S Dhekale. With 15 needing to win, Bunty was sent back to the pavilion by Vishwanath Jadhav. Ashiq Ali Shamsu hit a six off his first ball, bringing the match equation to run a ball. The KVN Bangalore Strikers needed 7 runs from the last over. Dilip Binjwa took two wickets in the final over to turn the match in favour of Chennai Singhams.

