ISPL T10: Majhi Mumbai return to winning ways with big win over Falcon Risers Hyderabad

Mumbai (Maharastra)[India], March 9 : Majhi Mumbai rode on birthday boy Abhishek Dalhor's all-round performance to beat Falcon Risers Hyderabad by 33 runs and go on top of the points standing in the Indian Street Premier League T10 tennis ball cricket tournament at the Dadoji Kondadev stadium.

The Indian Street Premier League - T10 is a pioneering Tennis Cricket League with a primary mission to discover, nurture, and elevate cricketers from grassroots levels. It endeavours to unite the finest local cricket talent in India, creating a comprehensive platform for players to showcase their skills.

After winning their opening match against Srinagar ke Veer, Mumbai had suffered a batting collapse against the Tigers of Kolkata on Friday night and needed to raise the bar to get back to winning ways.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Majhi Mumbai started cautiously and scored just 24 runs in the first five overs and had lost two early wickets.

But Dalhor (61 runs of 19 balls) joined hands with Ajaz Qureshi (22 of 21 balls) and added 91 runs for the third wicket. Majhi Mumbai scored 104 runs in the last five overs to score the second-highest total of the tournament by reaching 128 for 4.

Vivek Mohanan was the only Hyderabad batsman who managed to put up a fight against the Mumbai team scoring 43 runs in just 21 balls. But once he was sent back by Dalhor, Hyderabad had no one who could find those big hits and were bowled out for 95 runs.

Dalhor ended with figures of 2 for 33 while Basharat Wani claimed three wickets for 17 runs. Mumbai's Ravi Gupta did not concede a single run in the two overs he bowled with the tape ball.

