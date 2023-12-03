Issy Wong powers England A Women clinch 2-1 T20I series win over India A Women

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Issy Wong's masterclass helped England A Women win the three-match T20I series by 2-1 against India A Women after they clinched a two-wicket victory over the 'Women in Blue' in the last game at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Minnu Mani's side decided to bat first. However, India A Women failed to make a mark in the first inning. Uma Chetry (21 runs from 16 balls) and Disha Kasat (20 runs from 25 balls) were the only standout batters for the 'Women in Blue'.

On the other hand, Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Mady Villiers, and Lauren Filer scalped two wickets in their respective spells and held India A Women at 101 runs.

In the run chase, England A Women skipper Hollie Armitage (27 runs from 28 balls) set the tone of the inning. Following the dismissal of Armitage, Wong (28 runs from 30 balls) and Kirstie Gordon (10 runs from 9 balls) helped the English side to win the series.

Shreyanka Patil and Minnu Mani led the bowling attack after they both scalped two wickets in their respective spells but still could not defend the given target. Apart from them, Monica Patel, Mannat Kashyap, and Bareddy Anusha picked up one wicket each in their respective spells.

Wong was named the 'Player of the Match' after her breathtaking performance in the third T20I match.

Following today's defeat, England A Women the series by 2-1. India A Women won only the first game of the series, following that they conceded two consecutive defeats.

