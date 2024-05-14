"It affected our batting line up": Pravin Amre on Rishabh Pant's absence in RCB-DC clash

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Following the loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre stated that the team missed the likes of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the encounter, especially in batting.

RCB continued with their second-half surge, making it five wins in five matches and climbing up to the fifth spot with a 47-run win over DC at their home ground of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After losing seven of the first eight league games, RCB has turned their season around with five successive wins to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The 55-year-old confirmed that as Pant will be returning in the next match the batting will finish the game well.

"The way he is playing this year he is the highest run gutter during the year but rules are rules. We missed him because of the rule. It affected our batting line up and sure tomorrow he will be there and we will finish well," Amre told ANI.

The assistant coach further stated that for the crowd it was surprising to see teams scoring 500 runs in a single T20 match.

"I feel IPL's governing body will look into it. It is also important to know that for the crowd it was surprising to see teams scoring 500 runs in a T20 match. That's happened in IPL. So, the committee will decide what is better for IPL," the assistant coach added.

Coming to the match, DC opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Knocks from Rajat Patidar (52 in 32 balls), Will Jacks (41 in 29 balls,), Cameron Green (32* in 24 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Virat Kohli (27) took RCB to 187/9 in their 20 overs.

Rasikh Salam (2/23) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/31) were the pick of the bowlers for DC.

In the run-chase of 188 runs, Delhi was restricted to 30/4 at one point. A partnership of 56 runs between Shai Hope (29 in 23 balls) and Axar Patel helped DC back into the game. Stand-in captain, Axar scored his second half-century of the season, making 57 in 39 balls to keep his side alive. However, RCB bowlers kept the run flow in control and bundled out DC for 140 runs in 19.1 overs, winning by 47 runs.

Yash Dayal (3/20) and Lockie Ferguson (2/23) were among the top bowlers for RCB.

Cameron Green secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock of 32*, figures of 1/19 in four overs and a run-out of in-form Tristan Stubbs.

RCB's fifth consecutive win has catapulted them to fifth place on the points table, a position that appeared practically unattainable three weeks ago when they fell by a run to KKR, their sixth defeat in a row. They currently have 12 points, with a potential to reach 14 when they play CSK in their final league game. The Men in Yellow have 14 points. A win in this game might offer them a chance to enter the playoffs, but only if other outcomes go their way since SRH and LSG (two games left for each side, both have 12 points) can both advance to 16 points and knock RCB out.

