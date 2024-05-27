"It does not seem real, it is ineffable": KKR skipper Iyer on team's IPL title win

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 : Following his side's third Indian Premier League (IPL) title win, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the feeling does not seem real and he wants to "soak this moment".

An all-round performance from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), including fiery spells by Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell and a half-century by Venkatesh Iyer, helped the Purple and Gold side secure their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title and their first in 10 years as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets on Sunday at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium.

Speaking in a video posted by the official X handle of the IPL, Iyer said, "This is what we play for! Yes! Come on! The feeling is unbelievable right now. It is ineffable, to be honest. I am not able to digest the fact that we have already won. It does not seem real, to be honest. Just want to soak this moment, enjoy with everyone, the family members, the support system who have been there with us throughout."

In 15 matches this season, Iyer scored 351 runs at an average of 39.00 and a strike rate of 146.86, with two half-centuries. His best score was 58*.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. KKR rocked SRH with continuous wickets, with the big buy Mitchell Starc justifying his Rs 24.75 crore price tag. Only skipper Pat Cummins (24 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Aiden Markram (20 in 23 balls, with three fours) touched the 20-run mark and SRH was bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell (3/19) was the top bowler for KKR. Starc (2/14) and Harshit Rana (2/24) also contributed well with the ball. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora took a wicket each.

KKR completed the run-chase of 114 runs in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand . Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) made it easy for KKR.

