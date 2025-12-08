"It felt like a Manchester derby": RCB's Phil Salt reflects on facing CSK at Chepauk in IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batter Phil Salt spoke on facing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk early on in the 2025 IPL season, where the visitors went on to win for the first time since 2008. Salt felt like a Manchester derby during the clash, highlighting the intense rivalry and build-up surrounding the game.

RCB secured Salt for Rs 11.50 crore at the 2025 auction, a move that proved fruitful. The England wicketkeeper-batter went on to score 403 runs in 13 matches for the franchise, including four half-centuries. His consistency at the top of the order played a key role in RCB's title-winning campaign.

"Going into Chennai for just my second game with RCB, I knew this wasn't just another match. The way the guys spoke about it made it clear how big this rivalry is. For me, it felt like a Manchester derby. You could sense the build-up in training, in the media, and in conversations around the group. Once you become aware of that history and that rivalry, you realise just how big that game really is," Phil Salt on the RCB Podcast.

Salt emphasised a process-driven approach to handling pressure, focusing on daily progress and small steps rather than big goals and outcomes. He prioritised physical well-being and takes things one day at a time, avoiding obsession with results.

"For me, it's all about working day by day and being completely process-driven. I focus first on the small things: getting into the gym, keeping my body right, and making the right decisions physically. Then comes the cricket side of it. When I focus too much on big goals and outcomes, I lose clarity. I learned that the hard way when I was younger. Now everything for me is about small steps and daily progress, not being obsessed with results," he added.

Salt thrives under scrutiny as RCB's opener, embracing the pressure and fan expectations. He welcomes the comparison to past batting greats like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis, and sees it as an opportunity to make his mark on the team.

"The fans definitely don't let you forget the history. There's always talk about who Virat's batting partner is. First, it was Gayle, then AB, then Faf, and now it's me. I actually like that scrutiny. I enjoy playing for a big team, and you don't get bigger than Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The numbers and the fan support speak for themselves. That extra pressure excites me, and it gives me the chance to really put my name out there," Salt concluded.

RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final earlier this year.

Salt had earlier been part of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) title-winning run in 2024, where he amassed 435 runs in 12 games. A year later, he helped RCB clinch their maiden IPL trophy, becoming one of the rare players to win back-to-back titles with two different franchises.

Salt is one of the retained players ahead of this year's auction, which takes place on December 16.

