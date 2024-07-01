It is a matter of pride for us: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on India's T20 WC win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Following the T20 World Cup triumph, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that it is a matter of pride for the Indian citizens.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde also sent his good wishes to the entire team.

"It is a matter of pride for us that India has won the World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar are from Mumbai- this is also a thing of pride for us. I extend good wishes to the entire team," Eknath Shinde said.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

