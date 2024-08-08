"It is a point of concern....": Jaffer on India's ODI schedule leading upto Champions Trophy 2025

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Following India's series loss to Sri Lanka, former opener Wasim Jaffer said that while it does not worry him that Men in Blue lost the series, it does concern him that they have only three more ODIs left before the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled for the next year.

Avishka Fernando's 96-run knock and Dunith Wellalage's five-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka clinch a 110-run win over India in the third ODI match of the series at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. This was India's first ODI assignment after their heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at home last year in November and ahead of next year's Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan.

India's next assignment in ODIs will be a home series of three matches against England in February next year.

Taking to X, Jaffer lauded SL for their cricket and wrote, "SL played better cricket and deserve the series win. It doesn't worry me that India lost a series. Wins and losses are part of the game. However it's a point of concern that India has just 3 ODIs before the Champions Trophy. #SLvIND."

With the dominating victory, the hosts won the series 2-0 against Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue. This is the first time in the past 27 years that Sri Lanka won an ODI series against India.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka decided to bat in the third ODI match of the series. Fine knocks from Avishka Fernando (96 in 109 balls, with nine fours and two sixes), Kusal Mendis (59 in 82 balls, with four boundaries) and Pathum Nissanka (45 in 65 balls, with five fours and two sixes) pushed SL to 248/7 in their 50 overs.

Riyan Parag (3/54) was the top bowler for India.

In the run-chase of 249 runs, India once again lost wickets regularly in spinning conditions. Except for skipper Rohit Sharma (35 in 20 balls, with six fours and a six), Virat Kohli (20 in 18 balls, with four boundaries) and Washington Sundar (30 in 25 balls, with two fours and three sixes), none of the batters looked comfortable and India was knocked down for 138 in 26.1 overs.

Dunith Wellalage (5/27) won the 'Player of the Match' award and picked up the 'Player of the Series' award as well for his all-round show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor