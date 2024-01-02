"It is a team effort": Litchfield on Australia's 190-run win over India in 3rd ODI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Following Australia's 190-run win over India in the third ODI match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, Aussie opener Pheobe Litchfield said that it was a team effort that helped them to seal the victory.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Litchfield said that she was happy to be named the 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Series'. The 20-year-old added that she had learned from each inning in the series.

She further added that it was special to clinch three consecutive wins in the ODI series after losing the Test against India.

"It is a team effort, but pretty cool to get these awards. I think I've learned from each inning. The first 2 innings were a challenge, and I took notes from that and got a bit lucky today, but I believe I played well. It is about assessing conditions as early as possible, and just adapting to the turn. (On the catches) When it sticks, it looks pretty cool. I practice them in training, and it is also instinct at the end of the day. Winning all three ODIs is a great thing for our team, especially after losing the Test," Litchfield said.

Recapping the match, Litchfield and Georgia Wareham helped Australia Women clinch a 190-run win against India to whitewash the hosts in the ODI series on Tuesday.

The visitors did not give a chance to the Indian batting lineup to make a quality partnership and chase the given target. Wareham led the Aussie bowling attack and bundled the hosts at 148 in the 33rd over of the second inning. Aussie opener Litchfield (119 runs from 125 balls) and Alyssa Healy (82 runs from 85 balls) played a solid 189-run partnership to get the upper hand in the game and the team posted 338/7.

Australia were sensational with their bowling attack to defend the 339-run target. Wareham bagged three wickets in her 6.4 over spell and gave 23 runs. Megan Schutt, Alana King, and Annabel Sutherland picked up two wickets in their respective spells.

