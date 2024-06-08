"It is the mother of all battles...": Navjot Singh Sidhu on India vs Pakistan clash

New York [US], June 8 : Ahead of the most-awaited match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and Pakistan, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu said the high-voltage clash is the mother of all battles.

The Men in Blue are coming into this match after beating Ireland by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Pakistan conceded a disappointing loss against the US in the super-over in their previous game of the marquee event.

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said that the most important thing in the India vs Pakistan match is the pressure of expectation.

"If you're winning against Pakistan then you are zero from hero even if you have not done anything in your previous seven matches. It is the mother of all battles and the most important thing here is the pressure of expectation," Sidhu said.

The former cricketer added that India will have an advantage since the Men in Green have not performed well in their previous matches. He further added India have been dominant and all the players are in form which will give them an advantage.

"India will have an advantage because Pakistan have not performed in their previous matches. They lost against England, in the warm-up match and also against US. On the other hand, India is in the ascendancy and all the players are in form. Pakistan's batting lineup is not working and they are not aware of the conditions here in New York," he added.

Sidhu pointed out that even if Rohit Sharma's side have an advantage, Pakistan can do anything on a given day.

"India will have an advantage but on a given day Pakistan can do anything," he added.

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor